Brrrrrrr!!!!

Lady Gaga and her new fiancé Taylor Kinney's relationship has gone cold. Real cold. The couple stripped down and took the Polar Plunge on March 1.

After running into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan, Gaga was seen shivering as she held Taylor's hand.

"My weave froze!!' she captioned the Instagram photo she posted of them after the plunge. "Taylor gave me his hat I thought my wig was gonna freeze into and become one with the lake."

The annual event is a benefit for the Special Olympics. Aside from Gaga and Taylor, 4,500 other participants, including actor Vince Vaughn, took the annual plunge.

For the chilly dip, Gaga wore a black "Chicago Fire" shirt and leggings to help counter the freezing temperatures outdoors. Taylor, however, went shirtless. The couple could be seen embracing once they got into the brisk, choppy waters.

"Feels so good to do things for a good cause like the Special Olympics," Gaga wrote on Instagram. "It's great to donate money, but also great to donate a gesture of love for those who deserve to be showered with it."