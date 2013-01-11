What are Us Weekly's preferred partners buzzing about this Friday? Ke$ha released a new video and Lady Gaga made a new fashion statement. See more stories in the roundup below!

Looking stylish! Lady Gaga steps out in Vancouver, Canada following her feud with Sharon and Kelly Osbourne. (Just Jared)

Taylor Swift is back in the studio, but she hasn't released a new song yet. The rumored song about Swift and Harry Styles' breakup was written by a fan and not the singer. (Zap2It)

Watch Ke$ha's crazy new music video for "C'Mon." As always, there's a lot of partying and dancing! (toofab)

Ryan Gosling photos! Take a look back at the history of his hair part. (Vulture)

Hilary Duff takes baby Luca to a friend's house for playdate in Beverly Hills. See the adorable photos. (PopSugar)

Isn't that sweet? Former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon says she feels "so bad" for Bethenny Frankel after her split from Jason Hoppy. (The Stir)

He's getting ready! Check out host Seth MacFarlane's new promo for the 85th Annual Academy Awards. (ET Online)

Golden Globes red carpet is almost here. Take a look at what Anne Hathaway, Zooey Deschanel and more Golden Globe nominees should wear to the show. (Fashionista)

Ready for a new season? Read a review of HBO's Girls Season 2. (The Daily Beast)

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lady Gaga Steps Out After Feud With Sharon, Kelly Osbourne Wearing Oversized Glasses, Hat