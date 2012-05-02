Lady Gaga recently hit the road -- and told beau Taylor Kinney to do the same!

The pop singer, 26, and the "Vampire Diaries" actor, 30, are now "on a break," a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. "She will be touring nonstop until next year and has found she can't have relationship at the same time."

The insider adds that the performer will have her hands full recording her next album while on the 110-show tour. "There's just no room for anything else. Her work is all-consuming."

Still, the couple of 10 months weren't exactly destined for the altar, says the friend. "Taylor was all about himself, a typical actor, and didn't completely get Gaga," says the friend.

And maybe she liked him for the wrong reasons. Says the pal, "She loved that she got this guy who everyone thought was hot! But it was never going to last."

The actor "was never that attentive to her," the source adds.

