Lady Gaga wants to have her cake...and do a lot of other things to it, too.

The "Born This Way" singer, 26, served up a second helping of her new rap ditty, "Cake," with a 15-second teaser video to follow up last week's risque trailer, in which she splashed around in a tub with two other girls and danced seductively in front of a mirror.

The second sneak peek manages to be even more provocative than the first. In it, Gaga writhes around on a table in a pile of buttercream icing, wearing nothing but underwear, a matching bra, and sky-high stiletto heels. At one point, she stares into the camera and licks a dollop of frosting from her finger.

The short clip -- which was directed by famed fashion photographer Terry Richardson -- also shows Mother Monster cleaning up in a tub while flaunting her, um, assets in a G-string.

Gaga first debuted the rap song at the Mugler runway show in Paris in September. It was produced by her pal DJ White Shadow and includes lyrics like, "Walk a mile in these foot-high heels/I run in these, you ain't runnin' s--t." There's no word yet on when the full video will debut, but if the teasers are any indication, fans are going to see a new side of the star.

"The real CAKE isn't HAVING what you want, it's DOING what you want," Gaga tweeted Nov. 15.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lady Gaga Writhes Half-Naked in Buttercream Icing for New "Cake" Teaser