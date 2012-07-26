RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Heavy metal band Lamb of God has canceled its upcoming tour because the group's singer remains jailed in the Czech Republic.

Forty-one-year-ol d Randy Blythe was detained June 27 in connection with the death of a fan at a 2010 Lamb of God concert in Prague. He remains jailed, despite paying $400,000 bail after prosecutors challenged his release. A judge is expected to rule on the challenge soon.

The Richmond, Va.-based band was nominated for a Grammy in 2007 for best metal performance for the song "Redneck." The group said on its website that it's canceling its tour that was scheduled to start next Wednesday in Seattle because of uncertainty surrounding Blythe's release.

Refunds will be available for fans who have purchased tickets.