Lara Flynn Boyle, is that you under there?

The onetime thin-faced Boyle is hardly recognizable in recently taken photographs, which clearly show her with a fuller, puffier face and matching lips. She is a totally transformed woman from her earlier roles in "Twin Peaks" and "Men in Black."

Though she's never actually confirmed that she has gone under the knife, it's hard to deny that Boyle, 44, looks like she has had some work done. Plastic surgeons have suggested for years it was likely that the actress had plastic surgery.

The first sign that Boyle had gotten work done came in the early 2000s when she dated Jack Nicholson. Based on these recent photos, it would appear that she had something done to change her appearance.