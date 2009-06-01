Lauren Conrad says she isn't surprised some Hills stars are already clashing with Kristin Cavallari.

"I think she is just very opinionated and that's how she has always been," Conrad told Usmagazine.com at Sunday's MTV Movie Awards, adding that she's already "gotten a few emails" about her replacement.

Her advice for handling her former Laguna Beach costar?

"You know, it's the same as dealing with anybody. I said, 'Be yourself,'" she told Us. "That's all you can do."

Piggybacking off previous comments made by Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt said she hasn't warmed up to Cavallari as well as she did with Conrad.

"We are not really fans of her," Pratt told Us at the MTV Movie Awards. "She doesn't want to be friends with us. She wants to bring her acting skills to The Hills and yell at all of us."

"I have no idea why she doesn't like us," Pratt added. "I actually just had lunch with Lo [Bosworth] the other day, and we were just talking about how crazy this is. She was telling me some interesting things about her in high school."

Pratt said she still wants to be pals with Cavallari, who made her Hills debut on Sunday's finale. (She caught the bouquet at Heidi and Spencer's wedding and asked Bosworth to find her a man. She also mentioned that she met Justin Bobby, causing Patridge to cringe.)

Said Pratt, "Audrina's my best best friend out of all the girls, and we are on our own side right now."

Despite the drama, Frankie Delgado told Us Cavallari will bring "her little perkiness" to the show.

"I think it's going to bring a whole new different life to the show," he said. "I think with Lauren it was her story. Now it's time to bring in somebody else's story."

Cavallari, he added, "is just full of energy. You never know what to expect from her. We have shot twice with her and both times it was drama!"

Brody Jenner's take on his ex joining The Hills?

"Kristin and me get along just fine. They don't like Kristin because she brings so much drama," he told Us. "I think it's great."