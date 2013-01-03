WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are accusing the CIA of misleading the makers of the Osama bin Laden raid film, "Zero Dark Thirty," by telling them that harsh interrogation methods helped track down the terrorist mastermind.

The film shows waterboarding and similar techniques as important to finding bin Laden in Pakistan, where he was killed by Navy SEALs.

A three-year Senate investigation showed that such methods produced no useful intelligence. The CIA's acting director, Michael Morell, recently contradicted that, saying harsh techniques did produce some tips that led to bin Laden.

In a letter to the CIA this week, Sens. Dianne Feinstein of California, John McCain of Arizona and others asked Morell to back up his claim and to share documents showing what the filmmakers were told.

The CIA says it will cooperate.