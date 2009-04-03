LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) -- Madonna's lawyer says she will appeal a judge's surprise ruling that she cannot adopt a second child from Malawi.

The judge had said that granting the adoption would have set a dangerous precedent by bending rules requiring that prospective parents live for at least some time in the southern African country.

Madonna's lawyer, Alan Chinula, said later Friday that he has "filed notice for appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal." He says no date was immediately set.