ASPEN, Colo. (AP) -- Attorneys for Charlie Sheen's third ex-wife, Brooke Mueller, want to stop what they expect to be a media frenzy when she appears in court on drug and assault charges.

Attorneys asked a judge to deny a live Internet feed from the courtroom requested by TMZ Productions when Mueller appears on Jan. 23.

Mueller, 34, faces a felony charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and a misdemeanor assault charge.

She was arrested on Dec. 3 after a woman reported being assaulted at a nightclub.

The Aspen Times reported that police found between 4 and 5 grams of cocaine when they contacted Mueller.

Sheen and Mueller divorced earlier this year after Sheen was arrested on suspicion of assaulting her in 2009. He completed his probation in November 2010.

