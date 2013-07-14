Lea Michele is in mourning. Following the shocking news that her boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith died at the age of 31 on Saturday, July 13, the star is grappling privately with the loss.

The 26-year-old actress has not released a statement, but her rep tells Us Weekly in a statement, "We ask that everyone kindly respect Lea's privacy during this devastating time. Thank you."

Michele had stood by Monteith's side during his decision to enter rehab for substance addiction on March 31 of this year. "I love and support Cory and will stand by him through this," she in a statement at the time. "I am grateful and proud he made this decision."

The FOX star, who dated Monteith for a year, was recently enjoying a girls weekend at Las Ventanas in Cabo, Mexico, with her girlfriend, Jennifer Cohen. "Lea seemed very happy and relaxed," an insider told Us about her getaway, which she arrived home from on Monday, July 8. "It definitely seemed like a fun trip for her."

For his part, Monteith, a Canada native, was visiting his mom in the Vancouver area at the time of his death. On Saturday, July 13, police announced during a press conference that the actor was pronounced dead on the scene in his hotel room at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver. Foul play is not suspected and the coroner is investigating the cause of death.

"We are so saddened to confirm that the reports on the death of Cory Monteith are accurate," the actor's rep said in a statement to Us Weekly shortly after news broke of the tragedy. "We are in shock and mourning this tragic loss."

