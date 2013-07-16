Lea Michele enduring profound loss with Cory Monteith's family

By Chris Gardner

In the wake of Cory Monteith's tragic death from heroin and alcohol, all eyes have been on his girlfriend, Lea Michele.

Shortly after the toxicity results were released on Tuesday, the actress, who had been dating Monteith for more than a year, provided a statement to People magazine through her publicist.

"Lea is deeply grateful for all the love and support she's received from family, friends and fans. Since Cory's passing, Lea has been grieving alongside his family and making appropriate arrangements with them," says the statement. "They are supporting each other as they endure this profound loss together. We continue to ask the media to respect the privacy of Lea and Cory's family."

Monteith died at the age of 31 in a Vancouver hotel room on July 13, 2013. Funeral arrangements for the actor have yet to be released.

