Leah Remini leaves the Church of Scientology, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West nap with baby North, and Kate Middleton's favorite pregnancy dish is vegetarian curry: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Thursday, July 11, in the roundup!

1. Leah Remini Leaves Church of Scientology, Calls It "Corrupt": Report

The Church of Scientology has one less celebrity among its ranks, according to a new report: Leah Remini. The New York Post's Page Six claims that the King of Queens actress, 43, has made a "dramatic break" from the talked-about religion long connected with Hollywood stars Tom Cruise, John Travolta and Kirstie Alley, among others. The newspaper goes on to report that the former Talk co-host had questioned and objected to many common practices within the Church, and criticized its leader, David Miscavige -- and as a result, had been subjected to many years of "interrogations" and "thought modifications."

2. Kate Middleton's Favorite Pregnancy Dish Is Vegetarian Curry!

Kate Middleton hasn't been craving pickles and ice cream during her pregnancy. Instead, the 31-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has been feasting on vegetarian curry. Chan Shingadia, owner of Bucklebury's Peach's Spar store, tells Us Weekly that Middleton has been enjoying homemade dishes prepared by his wife, Hash Shingadia, who was a guest at the royal wedding in April 2011.

3. Video: Britney Spears' Sons Sean, Jayden Make Music Video Debut in "Ooh La La"

Britney Spears' latest music video is a family affair. "Ooh La La" premiered on Thursday, July 11, and features the pop star's sons Sean, 7, and Jayden, 6 -- plus niece Maddie, 5 -- watching The Smurfs 2 in a movie theater. The track serves as the first single from the film's soundtrack. In the video, Spears suddenly disappears in a flash of blue light and then appears in the movie. Her boys become excited, smiling and pointing at the big screen. "Cool," they say in unison. Jayden then adds, "Hi, Mom!"

4. Exclusive: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Baby North "Take Naps Together"

Kim Kardashian may be shying away from the cameras, but the new mom is experiencing nothing short of pure baby bliss with beau Kanye West, a source close to the reality star reveals in the new Us Weekly. "Kanye, Kim and North always take naps together," the source tells Us of how the famous duo spend time with their tiny bundle of joy. "The three of them cuddle and just hang out."

5. Video: Lamar Odom Lashes Out at Paparazzi, Trashes Camera Equipment, Car

Don't mess with Lamar Odom. Khloe Kardashian's husband lashed out at paparazzi in L.A. on Wednesday, July 11 -- smashing one photographer's car and camera equipment with a metal bar during an angry confrontation. Some reports claim that the NBA player, 33, was angered after being taunted about a false tabloid story that he had cheated on wife Khloe, 29. His wife clarified the outburst on Twitter. "Wow can't believe a paparazzi snuck into our gated area and violated our private property!!!!"

