By Kat Giantis

LeAnn Rimes may have danced around Us Weekly's allegations that she stepped out on husband Dean Sheremet with married actor Eddie Cibrian by stating how "not everything in our lives is always black and white," but she's taking a stronger stance when it comes to blabby, self-proclaimed family members.

In response to Sheremet's so-called "cousin Pebbles" phoning a Michigan radio station on Friday and making pronouncements about his sexuality and the state of the duo's seven-year union, the singer's rep insists to Us, "There is no known cousin Pebbles."

And despite what must have been an exhausting week doing damage control over the infidelity story (not to mention a video purporting to show Rimes and Cibrian looking cozy on a dinner date), the spokesman is still able to find the funny in the situation.

"Although Dean and LeAnn never knew they had a cousin named Pebbles, they are glad to hear that she has come out of the woodwork," says the mouthpiece. "Dean and LeAnn are also interested in connecting with their other long lost family members: Fred, Wilma, Barney and Bamm-Bamm. So Pebbles, please let us know if you have spoken to them, too."

But the beleaguered couple is using more than humor to fight the PR battle: They've also launched a PDA blitz.

On Monday, they put on a very public show of togetherness in Los Angeles, with paparazzi conveniently on hand to capture them smooching and snuggling.

In other denial news, "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick is so out and proud about his heterosexuality that he's emphasizing it by referencing a former pop idol's bust in a men's room.

In a sit-down with Rolling Stone, the alter ego of Machiavellian dandy Chuck Bass brushes off rumors surrounding his chumminess with co-star -- and roommate -- Chace Crawford as "[bleeping] ridiculous."

"It's funny because I love this [bleeping] dude dearly. I would die for this [bleeping] dude. He's my brother," declares the actor, who was snapped sans shirt or even a Bass-esque cravat last weekend as he swapped spit with co-star Jessica Szohr in Miami Beach. "But, by God, we are so into our [bleeping] women it's ridiculous."

Shrugs Ed, "But what are you going to do about it? Get pissed off and stay home and cry about it? [Bleep] it, I'll have sex in public. That one's still on the list. Still haven't ticked that one off. Well, I have, but they haven't seen me. Not George Michael public."

Next: Amy Winehouse's 'harrowing' new tunes