Spitfire or misfire? LeAnn Rimes' latest album earned critical acclaim (Us Weekly's Ian Drew gave it 3/4 stars, while USA Today's Brian Mansfield gave it 4/4 stars) but the disc failed to make an impression on the Billboard charts. Released Apr. 26, the singer's 12th CD debuted at No. 36, selling a disappointing 10,798 copies. By comparison, Queens of the Stone Age's sixth studio album, ...Like Clockwork, debuted at No. 1 with 91,000 copies, according to Nielsen SoundScan data.

PHOTOS: LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian's road to romance

After a tumultuous few years -- the singer's image was tarnished after Us exposed her affair with Eddie Cibrian' in 2009 while both stars were married to other people -- Rimes had been hoping for a hit. Instead of staying quiet, Rimes decided to share her side of the story through music.

PHOTOS: LeAnn Rimes' body evolution

"I felt I had nothing to lose by telling the truth," Rimes said in Us Weekly's June 10 issue. "I'd been so quiet about everything, it was like ripping a piece of tape off my mouth."

PHOTOS: LeAnn Rimes' skimpiest bikinis ever

The stepmom to Cibrian and Brandi Glanville's sons Mason, 10, and Jake, 6, discussed her affair in the song "Borrowed." According to Rimes, writing and releasing the song was cathartic. "It was the elephant in the room; I had to to talk about it," the two-time Grammy winner explained. "There's no glamorizing the situation. I was disgusted with myself and thought I was pathetic. But now that I'm on the other side, I'm proud of who I am."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: LeAnn Rimes' Spitfire Album Tanks, Sells 10,798 Copies in Its First Week