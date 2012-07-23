Meet Mr. and Mrs DeWyze!

After a fairytale proposal last year, Jonna Walsh married Lee DeWyze Saturday in an ethereal wedding gown.

The model/actress and 2010 American Idol winner tied the knot during a Saturday afternoon ceremony in Camarillo, Calif., his rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Sunday.

The bride walked down the aisle to meet DeWyze, 26, in a gorgeous lace-embroidered gown with floral appliques. She carried a large bouquet of white and pastel flowers and wore a long veil with lace trim detail. DeWyze also looked handsome in a charcoal suit, which he paired with Converse shoes. In an adorable snapshot from the wedding, the bride and groom lovingly hold each other while sharing a laugh.

"We are so excited to have been able to share this moment with our closest family and friends," DeWyze gushed to Us. "It was a beautiful and personal ceremony that exceeded all of our expectations. It was an emotional day that we will never forget!"

"Beautiful wedding, beautiful girl, just beautiful," he tweeted after the ceremony. "We're married."

The couple met the year in 2010 while DeWyze was shooting the music video for his single, "Sweet Serendipity." He popped the question during a visit to Disney World last July.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lee DeWyze Marries: See His Bride Jonna Walsh's Wedding Dress!