Leonardo DiCaprio. Jonah Hill. Matthew McConaughey. In a movie by Martin Scorcese. If that doesn't entice you, how about the prospect of watching DiCaprio breakdancing in the first trailer for The Wolf of Wall Street?

The 38-year-old actor, known for his more dramatic and romantic roles, can be seen In the trailer doing some impressive popping and locking! In the movie, he plays real-life hard-partying stock broker Jordan Belfort, who , according to The New York Times, amassed a net worth of more than $100 million while still in his 20s before going to prison for securities fraud and money laundering. The movie is based on Belfort's memoir of the same title.

The trailer, which debuted this week, also features a chimp, some strippers, early-'90s era fashion in all its glory -- and dwarf tossing, which apparently was a thing on Wall Street back in the heyday.

"My name is Jordan Belfort," DiCaprio intones in the highly entertaining trailer as Kanye West's "Black Skinhead," off his new album Yeezus, plays in the background. "The year I turned 26 I made 49 million dollars, which really pissed me off because it was three shy of a million a week."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Leonardo DiCaprio Breakdances in The Wolf of Wall Street