Leonardo DiCaprio may have become "son of the year" at the expense of Paris Hilton.

"The Wolf of Wall Street" actor reportedly outbid the hotel heiress for a pricey handbag at a charity auction in Cannes, France, Page Six reported.

Leo, a source said, "bought the bag for his mom."

In his winning bid for the 10,000-euro (about $11,300) Chanel bag, Leo outbid other entertainment industry heavyweights, including Sony Pictures Classics co-founder Tom Bernard.

The charity auction raised funds to bring heart care to underprivileged children around the world.

Both Leo and Paris are in Cannes for the legendary Cannes Film Festival.