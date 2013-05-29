NEW YORK (AP) — A healthy number of HBO subscribers are curious about Michael Douglas' performance as Liberace in the TV movie "Behind the Candelabra."

The Nielsen company said the 2.4 million people who tuned in to the movie's premiere over the holiday weekend represented the network's biggest audience for one of its original movies since "Something the Lord Made" in 2004. Another 1.1 million people saw a repeat of the Liberace movie that began right after the first airing.

Dancing ruled over singing last week on the broadcast networks, depending on which audience you followed. ABC's two "Dancing With the Stars" airings last week had around 15 million viewers, the most-watched program on television. Among the younger demographic that are attractive to advertisers, however, NBC's "The Voice" was more popular.