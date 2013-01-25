Us Weekly

Liberty Ross and Rupert Sanders are officially over. The British model, 34, has filed for divorce from her director husband, 41, in L.A. County Superior Court, according to both People and TMZ.

According to the site, Ross is asking for joint custody of the couple's two children, Skyla, 7, and Tennyson, 5, as well as spousal support and attorney's fees. She is represented by celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, who has handled cases for Ryan Reynolds, Heidi Klum, Kim Kardashian, and Britney Spears.

Sanders, repped by Lance Spiegel, has reportedly filed a response to his wife's petition in which he also requests joint custody. However, he is not seeking spousal support and wants to share the costs of attorney's fees.

The news of the couple's imminent divorce comes several months after Us Weekly revealed that the "Snow White and the Huntsman" director had been caught cheating with "Twilight" actress Kristen Stewart, 22, in July 2012. Stewart and her boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, reconciled shortly after the affair, but Ross and her husband faced a more uncertain future. In October, they appeared to be trying to work things out when they were spotted embracing after an alleged counseling session. Later that month, they put up a united front to take their kids trick-or-treating in Los Angeles.

Alas, it seems that front has crumbled. "I believe we're all on journeys and we're all given lessons at certain times in our life...sometimes when things seem really bad you have to be able to see the good and learn from it," Ross said of her marriage after the affair. "And move forward as graciously as possible."

"[This year was] the end of some things and the beginning of something else," she continued. "Beginnings and endings are always really exciting."

