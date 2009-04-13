Lil' Kim's wardrobe malfunctions; steps work fine
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Lil' Kim nearly had a big wardrobe malfunction on "Dancing With the Stars."
This week's front-runner on the ABC dance competition had some trouble with her top at the end of a jive with partner Derek Hough on Monday night. Host Tom Bergeron provided cover while the rapper adjusted as she and Hough approached the judges table.
Lil' Kim told KABC-TV after the show: "I don't know why this happens a lot of the time, but ... the girls were tryin' to come out."
The nearly X-rated moment was edited out by the time the show was rebroadcast on the West Coast, but it didn't seem to bother the judges: Lil' Kim and Hough posted a night's best 28 out of a possible 30 for their spirited dance.
ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.
