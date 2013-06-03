Lil' Kim, is that you? The "Lighters Up" rapper happily posed with fans at Hot 97's annual Summer Jam at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, June 2, showing off an impressive outfit and a startlingly unrecognizable face to boot.

The 38-year-old female emcee was stopped by a group of fans following her surprise performance onstage at the music extravaganza, and she commanded the spotlight in a tight black corset top with sheer sleeves, red-and-black short-shorts and gladiator-style heels. She accented her outfit with dozens of gold chains around her neck and hanging from her belt.

The rapper showed off sculpted cheekbones, full pout and dark brows, her hair in long dark waves.

Lil' Kim has come under scrutiny for her changing face in the past. In February, the music veteran stepped out in West Hollywood with a lighter complexion, fuller cheekbones and a smaller nose.

"Her face appears contoured and has a waxy sheen," celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Anthony Youn told Radar Online at the time. "It appears that she's undergone injection of fillers as well."

Speculation that the star has gone under the knife first surfaced in March 2012, and has followed her through each of her public appearances. Lil' Kim's rep, C.J. Carter, issued a statement in March 2013 denouncing the claims, however.

"We would like to inform fans, the media, and the general public that this is nothing more than a blog site doing its best to conjure up much needed publicity," Carter said, addressing gossip site MediaTakeout's claims. "What better way to do so, than to take an American music icon and create a fictitious platform in which to disrespect and humiliate."

"We at Team Lil' Kim are not taking this lying down and are taking this very seriously," he added.

The rapper even took it upon herself to lash back at Wendy Williams after the talk show host said that "it looks like a pin would just pop" her.

"Years & years they have been photoshopping pics of me & sabotaging my image," Lil' Kim tweeted in March 2013. "I'm not putting up with that sh-t no more. All they have been proving is im THAT b-tch with or without an album out & they always want to attack & bring down the real ones. Today was the last straw."

"You saw me on TV, people were posting pics all day…None of them looked the way that fake picture looked," she continued, referencing an image that Williams brought up on the show.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lil' Kim's Face Looks Unrecognizable at Hot 97 Event: Picture