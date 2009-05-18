By Saryn Chorney

What do Lily Allen and a wild elephant have in common? No, we're not making a joke about her weight.

According to the Daily Mail, the pop star is currently fulfilling a lifelong dream by going on an African safari holiday. But it appears certain realities of wild life livin' and lovin' are getting her down.

"I already feel guilty about exploiting the animals with my camera," she said. "I've got a big, long lenz -- reminds me of some c***s I know."

But much like the paparazzi she's not-so-secretively referring to, Lily went ahead and snapped some candid pachyderm pics. She even posted them and a few other creature encounters -- lions, antelopes and "baby hefalumps" (sic), oh my! -- on her Twitter page.

Listen up, Lily: We know the animals make you SMILE, but what's the point of publically talking about your inner paparazzi demons, only to sell out your new four-legged friends immediately afterwards? That just makes you a hippo-crite! Get it? HYPOCRITE. Har-har-har.

Seriously, though, elephants never forget. So Lily better hope that big guy in the background doesn't have a Twitter account, or else it'll soon be stampede city in the Serengeti.