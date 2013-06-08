"Aww" alert of the day! A day after Mad Men actress Linda Cardellini announced on The View that she and her longtime love, Steven Rodriguez were engaged, she showed off her engagement ring in a super-sweet Twitter picture.

"My daughter Lilah Rose wants everyone to know that her mommy and daddy are getting married," Cardellini, 37, tweeted on Saturday, June 8, posting a picture of her 15-month-old's little hand in hers. On the tiny tot's middle finger was a sparkly diamond ring, complete with a thin diamond-encrusted band.

Of the Thursday, June 6 proposal, the bride-to-be explained, "I was surprised that it was happening at that moment. We were actually with some of the people I love most: my sister, and my cousins and one of my best friends Maura [Tierney] ... and we were sitting, and he started getting choked up and then got on his knee. It was very beautiful."

She and Rodriguez welcomed Lilah Rose on February 29, 2012.

