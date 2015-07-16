Linda Thompson may be Bruce Jenner's former wife, but she currently has nothing but admiration and respect for Caitlyn Jenner and her family.

Linda, who shares sons Brandon Jenner and Brody Jenner with Caitlyn, gave kudos to the Arthur Ashe Courage Award winner on Instagram, but also heaped praise on Jenner's 10 children for their support.

"Giving big props & recognition to Caitlyn's 10 children for embracing her transition with such grace & devotion," Jenner's second wife gracefully wrote, alongside a split photo of the Jenner and Kardashian children from the event.

"While Caitlyn deserves commendation for her courage & position to help others in the GLBT community, may it not go unrecognized that there are 10 kids, 3 ex wives, & other friends & family who are adjusting to their new reality & a new visage," she wrote. "My love & respect to especially these 10 who have demonstrated their integrity, strength & empathy. I think this needed to be acknowledged. All love...all respect…"

Linda, like many others, was moved by Caitlyn's impassioned speech at the ESPY Awards.

"Trans people deserve something vital. They deserve your respect," Caitlyn said while accepting the award. "This is not something people have to die over."

In the speech, Caitlyn thanked other transgender men and women. She also thanked Diane Sawyer for the way the veteran news anchor handled the 20/20 special where then-Bruce came clean about his gender identity. Caitlyn got emotional when it came to addressing her children, nearly all of whom were there, with the exception of Rob Kardashian.

"I never wanted to hurt anyone else most of all," she said, tearing up. "My family and my kids: I always wanted my children to be proud of their dad. You guys have given so much back to me…"

Caitlyn's dignified comments clearly reverberated with his ex wife.

Captioning a collage of images, two of them showing Caitlyn her Versace dress, Linda said, "Congratulations @CaitlynJenner on your ESPY award. Your courage is indeed commendable. You looked beautifully elegant & spoke with grace & eloquence. Your children are a credit to life itself & deserve their own recognition for their loving devotion. #proudmoment."

Graceful words from a graceful woman. Bravo Linda, bravo.