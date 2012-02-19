Although Lindsay Lohan had been in many photo shoots prior to her nude November Playboy spread, it was her porcelain complexion in the Marilyn Monroe-inspired photos that had fans and critics looking at her in a new way.

PHOTOS: Click here to see Domingo Zapata's Lindsay Lohan-inspired artwork

As it turns out, artist Domingo Zapata chose to follow suit and created a more PG-13 art piece of the 25-year-old that just sold for more than $100,000.

PHOTOS: Stars made into cartoon characters

The work, which is comprised of four Polaroid photos Zapata took of Lohan, has the words "An Apple . . . that I like . . . with a bite out of it. Adam and Eve changed mankind forever . . . started SIN . . . it was a plain simple apple hanging from a tree. Then the world changed for all of us," scripted throughout the grid layout.

NEWS: See Lindsay Lohan's Playboy cover

The New York Post reports that the work is believed to have been sold through the Hus Gallery to a prominent British collector.

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Hair Trend Report: Bangs

Celebs With Bad Habits

Very Bad Hair Day for Lindsay Lohan