A doctor's note is good enough for gym class -- but is it good enough for court? Lindsay Lohan hopes so. The Liz & Dick actress, 26, is calling in sick to her scheduled hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 30, claiming she's too ill to make the trip from New York to L.A.

According to several reports, Judge Stephanie Sautner received notice on Jan. 29 that Lohan had come down with the flu and had a note from a physician who determined that she was not healthy enough to fly. Later the same day, photos surfaced of the seemingly healthy star shopping in New York over the weekend.

This is not the first time the troubled actress has skipped out on a court appearance. As CNN notes, Lohan also missed a hearing in 2010. She claimed at the time that she was stuck in France because her passport had been stolen. The presiding judge over her case issued a warrant for her arrest, but Lohan's longtime attorney Shawn Holley stepped in to arrange a bond before the warrant could be carried out.

This time around, the starlet is being represented by New York-based lawyer Mark Heller, who comes with his own set of legal issues. Chief among them? Heller is not currently licensed to practice law in California, where Lohan is being tried. State Bar rules require him to have a licensed California attorney as his sponsor, but the lawyer he chose only recently reactivated her license after 17 years of inactivity.

Lohan is being charged with violating her probation following a June car crash in which she is accused of obstruction, providing false information to an officer, and reckless driving. Wednesday's hearing was supposed to address issues in advance of her upcoming February trial.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan Claims She's Too Sick to Appear in Court