As if Lindsay Lohan wasn't in enough of a mess already! Staffers at the W hotel in NYC's Union Square "are still cleaning up" after the 26-year-old courtroom fixture's visit last fall, a source tells Us Weekly.

"Her suite had so many cigarette burns, they had to change all the carpets," the source says of the hot spot where the drama-prone Liz and Dick actress bunked for several weeks. "She did at least $50,000 worth of damage while partying."

And Lohan shouldn't dare check in again. Says the insider: "She is not allowed back at any W hotel in NYC, ever!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan Does $50,000 of Damage to NYC Hotel