Wet and wild!

Lindsay Lohan showed off her healthy curves in a multicolored, animal print bikini Monday. The 25-year-old actress turned Playboy model wowed the beaches of Oahu in her sexy swimwear.

PHOTOS: LiLo's biggest OMG moments

Unfortunately for Lohan, her time in Hawaii hasn't exactly been a day at the beach. Over the weekend, the starlet's Chanel handbag -- containing $10,000 cash -- was stolen from her.

Fortunately the purse (worth $5,000) was returned to her, minus the money.

PHOTOS: Lindsay through the years

Fans will get another chance to see Lohan's famous figure in Playboy. Since her spread was leaked prior to its planned release date, the mag released the images and interview excerpts on Saturday due to high demand.

PHOTOS: Lindsay's courtroom couture

"Sex and sexuality are a part of nature, and I go along with nature," she explained of her in-the-buff photos, which are an homage Marilyn Monroe. "Knowing yourself and your body is so important because it gives you confidence, and in life, women need confidence."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Year in Review: Beach Cruising 2011

Beach Cruising: Summer Stragglers

Best Beach Bodies of Summer 2011