Lindsay Lohan looks gorgeous, curvy at Fashion Week party

Lindsay Lohan is making headlines once again -- for all the right reasons. The 27-year-old actress is soaking up her post-rehab freedom without overdoing it -- attending the recent Purple Magazine & Proenza Schouler Event held during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in New York. The redheaded Long Island native showed up to the event on Wednesday looking refreshed and absolutely gorgeous.

"The Canyons" star stepped out for the evening showing off her curves in a tightly fitted, cleavage-baring black vintage dress with an Alaia belt. She accessorized the piece with Christian Louboutin heels, and Cartier and Karma El Kahlil jewelry. Lohan was also joined by jewelry designer and friend Markus Molinari and stylists Samantha Myer and Johnny Wujek.

The sophisticated look is certainly a step up from a more haphazard ensemble she sported two weeks ago. On Aug. 20, the former Disney starlet dared to bare when she was spotted heading to dinner wearing a long, white blouse sans pants.

The star seems to be changing her ways since being released from a 90-day court-mandated rehab stay on July 30. In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey on an episode of "Oprah's Next Chapter" that aired Aug. 18, Lohan explained she hopes to "work really hard and stay focused" and "regain the trust of people" in her career. Since then, Lohan canceled a trip to Europe (after Winfrey voiced her concerns) and has reportedly moved into an apartment with her younger sister Ali, 19, in New York's Greenwich Village.

