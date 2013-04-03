Lindsay Lohan Showcases Bikini Body, Multiple Bruises in Rio

UsWeekly

Party bruises? Lindsay Lohan hit the beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Easter Sunday, in a bright blue halter-style bikini. The redhead was happy to flaunt her curvy figure (and a bit of sideboob) in the two-piece as she sunbathed and went for a swim. Wearing sunglasses, a chunky silver bracelet and a necklace for her beach day, Lohan was also sporting several unmissable -- and unexplained -- bruises on her left leg.

Even with the painful-looking bruises, the "Mean Girls" actress was typically unfazed by photographers as she listened to her iPod, swept her long red hair off her face and enjoyed the waves. (Late last week, she was photographed nearly passed out beneath a table at a local club.) Lohan is in Brazil to honor promotional commitments before she's out of the public eye for a bit.

Lohan who has been arrested six times in less than 10 years, was recently sentenced to spend 90 days in a court-ordered lockdown rehab facility, in addition to other punishments -- all stemming from a June 2012 car accident in which Lohan's Porsche rear-ended a truck while she was en route to the "Liz & Dick" set.

She's expected to report for her rehab stay soon -- but was playful as ever on April Fools' Day. In a tweet that has since been deleted, she pranked her Twitter followers joking that she was "pregnant."

