Lindsay Lohan's financial woes are getting worse.

According to TMZ, the IRS has seized all of the Liz & Dick star's bank accounts due to her huge amount of debt.

The actress, 26, reportedly owes $233,904 in unpaid federal taxes, and tax liens have been filed against Lohan for the years 2009 and 2010. To settle her debt, the IRS allegedly seized Lohan's bank accounts.

Last month, Lohan's Scary Movie 5 costar Charlie Sheen gave her $100,000 to help cover her tax debt. "Charlie has a long history of helping out his friends in many ways, and this is just another example of that," his rep told E! News.

Lohan was arrested Nov. 29 and charged with third-degree assault after she reportedly punched a fellow clubgoer at NYC's Avenue.

"I can tell you when I was with her this morning, she was in great condition. She was certainly not intoxicated, certainly not under the influence of drugs. She was clear [and] lucid, her eyes were clear. No alcohol involvement whatsoever on this occasion," attorney Mark Heller told E! News of his client. "We are going to be working very earnestly to establish that no charges should even be lodged. [The police] have already made arrangements to get the video from the...club, which hopefully will reveal some exonerating information. After that, they could just walk away from the case and decline to even prosecute."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsay Lohan's Bank Accounts Seized by the IRS