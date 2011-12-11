Lindsay Lohan's relaxing Hawaiian getaway took a turn for the worse last night, when, according to TMZ, her $5,000 Chanel purse was stolen out of the back of a car.

Lohan was at a house party in Laie, Hawaii for about two hours and accidentally left the purse in the car. When she came out, the purse was gone.

Making matters worse, sources say the purse contained her passport, her probation paperwork allowing her to take the trip, and cash. TMZ later reported that the purse was returned, but $10,000 is cash was still missing.

Lohan is due back in California court on Wednesday for a hearing about her probation. It's extremely unlikely, but if she misses her court date, the judge could find her in contempt, revoke her probation, and send her to jail. Lohan suffered a similar setback last year while she was in Cannes.