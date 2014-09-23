He's a week old already! Lindsay Price shared the first picture of her baby boy Emerson Spencer via Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 23. Although the former "Lipstick Jungle" actress kept his face hidden, her little boy appears to resemble his celebrity chef dad Curtis Stone in the hair department.

"In bed with a blonde this morning. He's super sweet," Price, 37, gushed. She joked of breastfeeding: "Definitely a boob man. #tiny #itsthelittlethings."

Price and Stone's newest addition arrived in L.A. on Sept. 16 and weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz. "Curtis is officially the happiest man in the world!" his rep confirmed to Us at the time.

Indeed, Stone doted on Emerson with his big brother Hudson, 2, at their side in the hospital. "And then there were 4 of us," Price captioned the pic via Instagram on Sept. 19. "And my heart expanded bigger and deeper than ever before. We welcome Emerson Spencer Stone to the big bright world."

The couple is now back at home, and clearly have their hands full. At least the former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star is getting some help from her big boy, however. "Woke up to breakfast in bed and this," she wrote on Sept. 21, along with a snapshot of Hudson handing her a white rose. "#luckyme #sundaymorning."