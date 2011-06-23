Reporting by UsMagazine

There's another Hollywood baby on board!

Actress Lindsay Price is pregnant, two insiders confirm to Us Weekly. The dad is celeb chef Curtis Stone.

It's the first child for the "Beverly Hills 90120" alum, 34, and the "Top Chef Masters" host, 35. "They're thrilled!" one pal tells Us, adding that the Eastwick actress is already showing.

Price and Australia-born Curtis have been dating since 2009.

Reps for the couple could not be reached for comment.

