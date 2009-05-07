It's looking like it will be a slow fade for Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson. Despite their drama-packed split last month, the dysfunctional pair just can't seem to stay away from each other.

Is Lindsay eating enough?

On Tuesday night in Los Angeles, TMZ.com captured Lindsay as she pulled up to a restaurant that Sam had just exited solo and quizzed the paparazzi about whether her ex was still inside.

When informed that the DJ had dined with "a girl," the hobby-needing starlet asked, "Who?" before driving off. But it turns out she may have received an answer to her question pretty quickly, because she ended up heading over to Ronson's house.

According to the London Daily Mail, the sometime squeezes were soon overheard having a heated exchange (do they ever have any other kind?), with spies claiming the actress was "crying" and beseeching Sam to "come to me."

Lohan reportedly ended up staying the night at Ronson's place, and she appeared in good spirits the next day as she -- groan -- channeled Marilyn Monroe yet again during a photo shoot for Spanish Vogue.

Lindsay hangs at the famed Chateau Marmont

"It's a cycle that can go on forever," a LiLo confidant tells People magazine. "Now that things have died down a little and Lindsay is behaving herself and showing Sam what she wants to see, Sam's strength to stay away eases up."

Another source close to the capricious inamoratas concurs, figuring, "Sam might eventually take Lindsay back . . . It wouldn't surprise anyone."

But it would disappoint some people.

"Sam's family will literally lose all respect if she goes back to Lindsay," says a Ronson insider, "and that's what's convincing her things are really over."

Another mole pipes in that Sam has "no plans to take her back."

Not helping the situation are reports like the one claiming Lohan got "superflirty" with onetime flame Jared Leto at a bash Monday night (she denies even seeing him).

"Lindsay plays stupid mind games saying she is being pursued by major celebrity actors," adds the source. "She has a lot of free time to play all these childish games."

But as the sleepover shows, Ronson apparently isn't yet ready to let go of their squabble-fueled relationship.

"Sam knows in her head, life is truly better off without Lindsay," concludes the spy, "even if her heart sometimes says otherwise."

Check out Wonderwall on Facebook

Next: Life is really, really good for Gisele