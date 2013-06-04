Here's hoping Lindsey Vonn drank plenty of water and champagne: The Olympic skier and Tiger Woods' girlfriend was forced to "pee in a cup" for an unscheduled, mandatory drug test with the International Olympic Committee while attending the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards (CFDAs) at NYC's Lincoln Center, the New York Post's Page Six reports.

Attending the ritzy event sans Woods, 37, the 28-year-old athlete was a guest of fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, wearing a custom-made gown from the designer, and received a call from the IOC on her cell phone in the middle of the ceremony. According to Page Six, IOC drug testers were waiting outside Lincoln Center, and needed to perform a drug test immediately; the gold medalist is currently training for the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Once Rowley helped usher in officials, "Lindsay met the IOC at the bathroom. Cynthia stood guard outside, and no one was allowed to enter the bathroom. They were in there for about five minutes," a Post source is quoted as saying. Vonn was then asked to "pee in a cup"; she reportedly passed the test and returned to the festivities, with an IOC staffer telling her to "have fun."

Taking the moment in stride, Vonn later said she was "having a great time."

Of the intense scrutiny on her romance with Woods? "It's weird when people are taking pictures of you when you don't know it. It's a little bit -- a lot -- intrusive. But we're dealing with it and we're happy, and that's all that matters," she said.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsey Vonn Had to Pee in Cup for Drug Test During CFDAs: Report