Lindsey Vonn will not be the woman to usher Tim Tebow into manhood.

Weeks after filing for divorce from husband of four years Thomas, the Olympic skier, 27, is slamming rumors that she's secretly dating another headline-making athlete: pious Denver Broncos quarterback Tebow, 24, who famously said he's "saving himself for marriage."

The gold medalist was spotted sitting in the Tebow family box at Sunday's Broncos match against the Chicago Bears, and Tebow and Vonn have also been seeing hanging out together at the ESPYs and at ski races. (She's also been photographed "Tebowing," or assuming the star athlete's prayer-ful pre-game pose.

"Lindsey is just friends with the Tebow family. Anyone who is trying to suggest any more to their relationship is wrong," Vonn's rep told New York Post's Page Six.

Added Vonn herself on Twitter: "Hearing a lot of crazy rumors but rest assured I am not dating Tim Tebow (or anyone else)."

"This is an extremely difficult time in my personal life and I hope the media and my fans can respect my need for privacy on this matter," Lindsey said in a Nov. 28 statement regarding her divorce from Thomas, who served as her adviser and scheduler. "[I will] continue to be coached by the U.S. ski team and look forward to competing the rest of the season."

