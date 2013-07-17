It took months for Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods to admit they were dating, but according to Vonn, it took just a few seconds for them to realize they had a connection. Appearing in the August issue of Vogue, the Olympic skier, 28, reveals new details about her much-talked-about romance with the scandal-plagued golfer, 37, and shares her thoughts about marriage, the future, and unexpected joy.

"We immediately clicked, you know?" she tells the magazine of meeting Woods at a charity event in 2012. "It was just one of those things."

PHOTOS: Tiger's family life

At first, she says, they were just long-distance pals. But over time, a romance developed. "It's amazing," she shares. "Life changes very quickly, in a very positive way, if you let it."

Once they started dating -- a fact they tried to keep under wraps -- the public interest was rampant. And it continued to grow after Vonn injured herself in a crash in Austria and was flown back to the States in her new boyfriend's private jet. Both athletes are used to being in the spotlight, but the attention to her personal life was new to Vonn.

PHOTOS: Tiger's sex scandal

"Tiger's fame is obviously in the extreme, the amount of scrutiny that he's constantly under," she says. "But that's the thing: It all comes back to being happy. It doesn't really matter what anyone else thinks; do what you love to do and be happy and that's it."

Being happy, for Vonn, meant first admitting that she wasn't. Last year, she confessed to suffering bouts of occasional depression -- bouts that grew worse toward the end of her marriage to fellow skier Thomas Vonn, whom she divorced in 2012. But she says she has no regrets about their relationship and "learned a lot" about herself -- for example, that she doesn't ever want to be married again.

PHOTOS: Tiger's Us Weekly covers

"No, thanks!" she replies when asked whether another walk down the aisle is in the future. "I am definitely not getting married. To anyone."

Which is not to say she won't "settle down" at all. There are hints in the Vogue interview that her priorities have changed somewhat; while her career is obviously still very important to her, it's not the only thing in her life now.

"You can compete till about 34. Or even longer. But most women retire because they want to have kids...I've said that as long as my body is holding up, and I'm happy, and I'm skiing well, I may keep going for another Olympics," she explains. "But now, I don't know..."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Lindsey Vonn Opens Up About Dating Tiger Woods: "We Immediately Clicked"