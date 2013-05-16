Lisa Ling is a mom at last! After suffering miscarriages in 2010 and 2011, the TV journalist and her oncologist husband, Paul Song, proudly welcomed a little girl, Jett, on March 8. Married since 2007, the couple share exclusive pictures of their daughter in the May 20 issue of Us Weekly.

"We weren't trying," Ling, 39, says of getting pregnant in the summer of 2012. "My travel schedule is erratic, and I only saw Paul once a month, so it was a shock. We had considered adoption, but we got very lucky. We believe this is the child we were supposed to have."

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancies

Given their history, the spouses spent the first few months fearing the worst. Then the baby moved for the first time. "It was incredible -- I had never gotten far enough along to feel like anything was in there," Ling explains. "Paul and I stayed in bed all weekend with our hands on my stomach. It was such a miracle."

PHOTOS: Celebrity pregnancy confessions

The host of OWN's "Our America With Lisa Ling" delivered her daughter via C-section because the cord was wrapped around her daughter's neck. "When they held her up, it was probably the most triumphant moment in our marriage," Ling says. "It was like, 'We made that screaming beast and we're responsible for her for the rest of our lives!' It was an incredible bonding moment."

PHOTOS: What celebs love about motherhood

"When I left the hospital with Jett, the whole world looked different to me," she adds. "I've always been into my work and wanted to do work that I could be proud of. Now, I want to do work that she can be proud of."

Ling and Song, 47, chose the name Jett for a variety of reasons, the California native explains. "I'm a huge fan of martial arts and Jet Li, so I loved the name Jett," the new mom tells Us. "It also reminds me of Joan Jett and badass women rockers."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Britney Spears: I want to have a daughter

Stork watch: Baby No. 2 burblings begin for Beyoncé

Duchess Kate's maternity style