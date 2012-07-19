Secret frenemies?

Kim Kardashian's best friend Jonathan Cheban is sick of sharing the spotlight the reality star. In a new Funny or Die video spoof released Thursday, Cheban desperately tries to separate himself from his BFF.

"Hi! I'm Jonathan Cheban. You probably recognize me because of my best friend Kim . . . Kardashian? Whenever she needs me I'm right by her side and she's always right by mine," he explains in the video while carrying a cardboard cutout of Kardasahian. "That's because we're best friends. But today, is my day. Off to get interviewed!"

Unfortunately, Cheban wasn't the focus of his own interview. While "drowning in his sorrows"with his business partner, Cheban complained, "I am just so beyond exhausted of Kim all day."

And even though she was spoofed in the video, Kardashian, 31, tweeted her support to her best friend. I'm still dying laughing Jonathan Cheban! The new ML Hahahahaha," she wrote Thursday. "Enough about you already Jonathan Cheban LOL."

Sister Khloe Kardashian also shared her support, tweeting, "OMG this is hysterical, I can't breathe . . ."

Watch the video and Tell Us: What do you think of Jonathan Cheban's new Funny or Die video?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: LOL! Jonathan Cheban Is "Beyond Exhausted" With His BFF Kim Kardashian in New Spoof