Pink flies in a sea of red, plus more LOL pics

By Michael Mullen

We asked our Facebook pals to give us a caption for this Pink photo. Thanks, folks, you have outdone yourselves. First, we'd like to offer honorable mention to those of you who commented (with great explicitness) about how uncomfortable that harness looks. We thought the same thing. We have two winners this time.

First, Tiffany Ulrich Johnson for "To infinity and beyond!"

And for the weirdest response: "I shrunk and now I am front of Mickey Mouse's necklace!!!!! HELP"

Keep 'em coming!