The Hollywood Reporter -- Organizers of the Los Angeles Entertainment Summit are gearing up for their second annual event, a gathering of key content producers and retailers in the home entertainment and video game industries.

This year's event, benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, takes place July 22-24 at the Hyatt Regency Century City in Century City, Calif.

Like 2012's inaugural event, the focus of the second annual Summit will be to bring together content producers, including the Hollywood studios and game publishers, with the retailers that distribute their content, from Walmart and Target to Best Buy, Amazon, Apple, Toys R Us and GameStop.

"The Summit is the only event in the home entertainment space that brings these two sides together for organized one-on-one meetings, with the opportunity to discuss current trends and new initiatives that are transforming our business," said Simon Swart, EVP and General Manager, North America, for Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment.

The second annual Los Angeles Entertainment Summit kicks off with two days of business meetings to engage in constructive dialog and idea-sharing, as well as networking and social events. The meetings will be held in suites at the Hyatt Regency Century City. Industry service providers - including CapGemini, Cinram, Deloitte, DVA, Edwards Label, JJ&A, Neustar, Nielsen, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Sony DADC and video game accessories companies - have been invited to set up demonstration kiosks.

Last year's event brought together more than 300 key players from the home video and video game industries, and this year's Los Angeles Entertainment Summit promises to be even bigger and better.

Confirmed participants on the movie side include all the major studios and independent suppliers, including Walt Disney Studios, Anchor Bay, DreamWorks, Twentieth Century Fox, HBO, Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios and Warner Bros. Attending retailers include Amazon, Apple, Best Buy, Google, Hastings, Netflix, Redbox, Target, Toys R Us, Trans World and Walmart. Also participating are Rentrak, AEC and Ingram, the largest distributors in the home entertainment space.

On the video game side, confirmed retailers include Amazon, Best Buy, GameFly, GameStop, Hastings, Target, Toys R Us, Trans World and Walmart, as well as distributors Alliance, Ingram, and COKeM. The roster of participating publishers currently includes Microsoft, Ubisoft, Walt Disney Interactive and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, with more to come.

To lighten things up, the schedule also calls for a charity golf tournament at the Trump National Golf Course followed by a Welcome Reception for all participants at the Hyatt, as well as a "Casino Night" reception on the Twentieth Century Fox studio lot. Proceeds from these fundraising activities go to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to support the development of new drugs and treatments to extend the lives of those with the disease, which impacts more than 33,000 children in the United States and Canada alone.

"Last year we proved the value of bringing together the key players from the home entertainment business and raised awareness and money for the CF Foundation. I am extremely grateful for the support of all the participants and look forward to another successful summit in July," said Mark Horak, president, the Americas, for Warner Home Entertainment. Two of Horak's daughters have CF.

The second annual Los Angeles Entertainment Summit is co-chaired by Horak and Swart, with support from Entertainment Merchants Association, the global trade group for entertainment retailers, and the Los Angeles Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Home Media Magazine is the official media sponsor.

"It's not often that you have the opportunity to support such a worthwhile cause while at the same time forward the business interests of the industry we serve. We're proud to support this event and we encourage those of you not yet committed to join us as a sponsor," said Mark Fisher, president and CEO of the Entertainment Merchants Association.

For more information on the second annual Los Angeles Entertainment Summit, visit www.entmerch.org/LAES/2013. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Carrie Dieterich at EMA at cdieterich@entmerch.org or 818/385-1500, extension 227.

