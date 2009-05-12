Apparently, Lindsay Lohan's a messy girl.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles police were notified that someone tripped an alarm at the actress' house around 3 p.m. in Hollywood.

Can you spot Lindsay Lohan in one of these disguises?

When police arrived, they found evidence of a potential break-in and ransacking.

See Lindsay Lohan's weight ups and downs

Turns out, the mess likely belonged to Lohan.

See Lindsay Lohan and other "too tan" stars

Police asked themselves, "Is it normally like this, or did the intruders do it?" Los Angeles police Officer Karen Rayner told the Associated Press.

Lohan was not at home at the time.