Tragic. Zach Gilford, of "Friday Night Lights" fame, and his wife have lost their baby.

Kiele Sanchez, who starred as Nikki on "Lost," has suffered a miscarriage. They had been expecting a baby boy, their first child, in November.

"We regretfully confirm that Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez recently lost their child to a late-term miscarriage," the couple's rep confirmed to People magazine. "No additional details will be made available. We thank everyone in advance for their sensitivity and discretion during this difficult time."

The couple have been married since 2012 and they starred together in "The Purge: Anarchy" in 2014.

Kiele first revealed she was pregnant in August while promoting her show "Kingdom."

Our hearts are with them at this difficult time.