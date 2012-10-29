Wonderwall Editors

"Who put that wig too low on Britney's head?"

That was one of a stream of dissatisfied tweets that surfaced last week after Lucky magazine unveiled its latest cover. Featuring an unnatural-looking Britney Spears decked out in sparkly fashions, the photo spread that accompanied the cover story angered readers, who immediately began tweeting nasty remarks about what one called the "truly heinous" pictures.

The main issue for Lucky readers was what appears to be a wig, sitting at a funny angle on the pop star's head.

As negative tweets continued to pour in, the magazine ultimately apologized, tweeting, "As always, we will share with our team and we're sorry to have let some of you down."