NEW YORK (AP) — Newcomer Tom Hanks has led "Lucky Guy" into the black.

Producers said Thursday that Norah Ephron's final work has recouped its $3.6 million capitalization only eight weeks after performances began.

"Lucky Guy," one of Broadway's toughest tickets, has been nominated for six Tony Awards, including best play. Hanks, making his debut, got a nod as a leading actor, Courtney B. Vance got one for featured actor, and George C. Wolfe earned one for directing.

In the play, Hanks plays Mike McAlary, a gutsy New York City newspaper columnist who won a Pulitzer Prize for exposing that a Haitian immigrant had been sodomized by police in 1997.

Other shows this season that recouped include the Al Pacino-led revival of "Glengarry Glen Ross" and the revival of "The Heiress" with Jessica Chastain.