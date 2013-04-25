NEW YORK (AP) — "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner has a message for critics of season six of the AMC hit: "Fans don't run the show."

After waiting nearly a year for this month's premiere some viewers have expressed disappointment with the new season. Speaking ahead of a "Mad Men" panel event at the Paley Media Center in Manhattan Tuesday night, Weiner likened fan reaction to the show to the arcade game Whac-A-Mole.

"There's not enough agency advertising. There's too much advertising," Weiner said of previous fan gripes. "There's not enough Betty. There's too much Betty. Who is Megan? Why isn't there more Megan?"

Weiner noted people are still watching and advised fans to "sit back and enjoy where we're going." He said he opened the season in 1968 because he believes it was one of the worst years in U.S. history, and while he remained tight-lipped about where the journey is headed he did promise it "might be a little salacious, but that's what the show is."

Viewers did learn that ad man Don Draper (Jon Hamm) remains tormented and brooding and is now cheating on his new wife Megan (Jessica Pare). Weiner says he believes his lead character remains redeemable despite his flaws.

"We'll have to see what the world hands him and if he's able to confront a problem that's following him around that might actually be him," he said.