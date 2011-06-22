'Mad Men' Creator: January Jones Wanted a Baby 'Very Badly'

Reporting by UsMagazine

Betty Draper doesn't have any maternal instincts.

January Jones, however, is apparently eager to fulfill hers. "Mad Men" creator Matthew Weiner told E! News that the pregnant actress, 33, wanted to get pregnant "very badly."

"She's got a big heart and she's been talking about having children since I met her, which is not always common with actresses," Weiner said. "I think she's going to be amazing."

Since announcing her pregnancy in April, Jones has remained tight-lipped about the father of her unborn child. One ex-beau who definitely isn't the baby daddy? Her ex Jason Sudeikis.

"She told him she wanted kids and it turned him off," a source told Us Weekly of the "Saturday Night Live" star, 35. "Jason was bummed out she was on the mommy track. If Jason were the dad, he'd step it up."

