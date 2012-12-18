Billboard --

One year after pop divas like Britney Spears, Adele and Lady Gaga ruled the 2011 Billboard.com Readers' Poll, Madonna dominated the competition in the 2012 edition of our year-end fan forum. Once Billboard.com readers weighed in on their favorite artists, songs and albums over the past 12 months, Madonna emerged as the 2012 MVP, and came out on top in four other categories.

Check out all of the results below, including the percentage of the votes that each candidate received in each category, and give us your feedback in the comments section.

2012 MVP 1. Madonna (26%) 2. Frank Ocean (12%) 3. One Direction (11%)

Madonna's achievements included earning the most votes for favorite Billboard 200 No. 1 album with her chart-topping "MDNA"; winning the Best Tour crown for her MDNA trek, which grossed more money than any other run this year, according to Billboard Boxscore; nabbing favorite TV performance for her Super Bowl halftime show extravaganza last February; and even winning most memorable feud for her war of words with Lady Gaga. For that incredible year, Madonna was handed the MVP crown from last year's winner, Britney Spears; in doing so, she topped Frank Ocean, Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj, who came in second, third and fourth in voting, respectively.

Best Newcomer 1. Lana Del Rey (23%) 2. fun (21%) 3. One Direction (20%) Favorite Hot 100 No. 1 1. Adele, "Set Fire To The Rain" (13%) 2. Gotye feat. Kimbra, "Somebody that I Used To Know" (10%) 3. Rihanna, "Diamonds" (9%)

More congratulations are in order for Adele, who won the Favorite Hot 100 No. 1 trophy last year with "Rolling in the Deep" and repeats this year with "Set Fire to the Rain," topping singles by Gotye, Rihanna and Carly Rae Jepsen. Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey earned a surprising win in the Best Newcomer category despite stiff competition from fun. and One Direction, the latter of whom was named Best Newcomer in our 2012 Mid-Year Awards poll.

Favorite Billboard 200 No. 1 1. Madonna, "MDNA" (12%) 2. 2 Chainz, "Based on a T.R.U. Story" (11%) 3. Adam Lambert, "Trespassing" (9%) Best Music Video 1. PSY, "Gangnam Style" (21%) 2. Rihanna, "Where Have You Been" (19%) 3. Justin Bieber fea. Nicki Minaj, "Beauty and a Beat" (11%) Best Comeback 1. No Doubt (46%) 2. Soundgarden (11.3%) 3. Brandy (10.6%)

Other noteworthy winners included PSY, who earned Best Music Video for his record-setting YouTube clip "Gangnam Style"; No Doubt, who absolutely owned the Best Comeback poll; Rihanna, who edged out Beyonce for the Best Fashion title; and Lady Gaga, whose next album is the most anticipated release of 2013, according to readers.

Most Shocking Moment 1. Whitney Houston's Death (55%) 2. Rihanna & Chris Brown's Reunion (20%) 3. Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Break Up (13%) Best Festival 1. Lollapalooza (33%) 2. Coachella (21%) 3. Ultra (20%) Best Tour 1. Madonna (43%) 2. One Direction (13%) 3. Justin Bieber (9%) Best TV Performance 1. Madonna at the Super Bowl (38%) 2. Adele at the Grammys (20%) 3. One Direction on 'The Today Show' (9%)

Most Overrated 1. Justin Bieber (21%) 2. Madonna (14%) 3. Rihanna (13.7%) Biggest Dissapointment 1. Rihanna's 777 Tour (37%) 2. J.Lo and Steven Tyler Leave 'American Idol' (19%) 3. Green Day's Trio of Albums (11%) Best Fashion 1. Rihanna (16%) 2. Beyonce (15.7%) 3. Taylor Swift (12%) Hottest Couple 1. Jay-Z & Beyonce (54%) 2. Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez (17%) 3. Skrillex & Ellie Goulding (11%) Most Memorable Feud 1. Madonna vs. Lady Gaga (57%) 2. Nicki Minaj vs. Mariah Carey (26%) 3. Drake vs. Chris Brown (14%) Best Music Reality TV Show 1. 'The X Factor' (41%) 2. 'The Voice' (39%) 3. 'American Idol' (18%) Most Anticipated Album of 2013 1. Lady Gaga (55%) 2. Mariah Carey (16%) 3. 50 Cent (7%)

